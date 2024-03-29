Francis Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,230 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %
SBUX opened at $91.39 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
