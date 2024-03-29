Head to Head Review: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) versus LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million N/A $100.41 million $2.02 5.39 LiveRamp $596.58 million 3.79 -$118.70 million ($0.22) -156.82

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Risk and Volatility

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 32.51% 14.62% 12.90% LiveRamp -2.22% 1.57% 1.23%

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

