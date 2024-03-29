Insider Selling: Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Insider Sells 4,285 Shares of Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

