Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 178,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,409,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.