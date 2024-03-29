Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 4,009 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.94 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

