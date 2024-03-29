J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 270.40 ($3.42) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9,013.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.93). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.25.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

