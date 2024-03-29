James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $251.00

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 251 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.28), with a volume of 15933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.41).

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.11.

In related news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper acquired 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £7,432.85 ($9,393.21). 42.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

