Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 6.8%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 60,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 48,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $745.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.34% and a net margin of 8.11%. Research analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 88.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

