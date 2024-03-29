Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 185726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Zenith Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Featured Stories

