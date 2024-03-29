LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 206,500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 675,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206,500 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $55,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $104,737,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.