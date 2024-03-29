Litecoin Price Tops $103.44 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.69 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $103.44 or 0.00147499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008656 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,363,919 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.