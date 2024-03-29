Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $660.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $555.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $607.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

