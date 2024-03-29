Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.84. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

