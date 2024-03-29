Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 7.2 %

IPDN stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

