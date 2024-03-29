Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 95,267 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 95,267 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $868,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,697,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,480,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.78. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.