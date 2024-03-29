Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $10.98 on Friday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $673,734. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

