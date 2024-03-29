Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

