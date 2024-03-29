Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 130,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

