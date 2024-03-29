Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.6 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.04 EPS.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.81. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 431.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 671,885 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Semtech by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

