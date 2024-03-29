Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Increases By 44.2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 29th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.31 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
About Amex Exploration
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amex Exploration
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.