Short Interest in Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Expands By 221.2%

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 221.2% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.0 days.
Amundi Price Performance
Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. Amundi has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $70.45.
About Amundi
