Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Grows By 450.0%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VDMCY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

