Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Grows By 450.0%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vodacom Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VDMCY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $7.28.
About Vodacom Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vodacom Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.