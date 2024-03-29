Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $804.5 million-$805.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.9 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 16,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,907,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,895,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $21,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 276.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

