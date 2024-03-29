Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $804.5 million-$805.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.9 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 16,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,907,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,895,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $21,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 276.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.