Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,465,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

