T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 255,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock worth $964,431,029 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.