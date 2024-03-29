The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

