Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.26

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Ultra has a market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,130.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.00902770 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00143542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00017324 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2565295 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,714,065.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

