United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

