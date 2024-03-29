Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.8 %

Target Hospitality stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. Target Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.