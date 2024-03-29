Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 0.49. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $204,394,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $50,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,330 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,302,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $41,360,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

