Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.