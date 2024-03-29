Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $2,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,267,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,520,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,566,200.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668,346 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,988,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

