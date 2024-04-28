Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Drops By 52.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLS opened at $25.89 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2399 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,015 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

