Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Drops By 52.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSLS opened at $25.89 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2399 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.