TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMZ stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Stories

