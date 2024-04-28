Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,211 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,756.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.