Verasity Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $104.66 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002987 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

