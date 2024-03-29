Williams Financial LLC Sells 477 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Williams Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 181,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,533,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TIP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

