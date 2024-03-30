American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

AMH stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

