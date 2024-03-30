Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.70.

NDAQ stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

