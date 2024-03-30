ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

