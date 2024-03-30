StockNews.com Upgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Buy

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $188.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35. PTC has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

