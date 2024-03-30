Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aprea Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.