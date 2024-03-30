Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $372,782.76, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 248.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Athersys by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Athersys by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

