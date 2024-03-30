Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $708.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

