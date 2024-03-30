Visa’s (V) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $307.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of V opened at $279.08 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.