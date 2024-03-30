Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.56.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:TFX opened at $226.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.20. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

