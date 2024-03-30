Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 0.1 %

WTKWY stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $160.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

