Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 29th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 3.2 %

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

