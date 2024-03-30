Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

