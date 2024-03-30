First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FFNW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

